Open Menu

Putin Decides To Participate In BRICS Summit Via Online Format - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Putin Decides to Participate in BRICS Summit Via Online Format - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to participate in the BRICS summit via video conference format, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be present at the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the South African president's office said that Putin will not attend the upcoming BRICS summit, a joint decision has been reached on the matter.

"President Putin has decided to participate in the BRICS summit via video conference. He will fully participate in the work. Minister Lavrov will be present at the meeting," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Event

Recent Stories

UAE participates in G20 Labour, Employment Ministe ..

UAE participates in G20 Labour, Employment Ministers’ meeting

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Jeddah to attend 18 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Jeddah to attend 18th Consultative Meeting of the ..

28 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Liwa Date Festival, review ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Liwa Date Festival, reviews latest technologies in palm ..

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs AED16 mil compensation for l ..

Sharjah Ruler directs AED16 mil compensation for land owners

1 hour ago
 UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#03 ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#039; highlights humanitarian bon ..

2 hours ago
 Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability ..

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability: Marriyum

5 hours ago
Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

5 hours ago
 DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distributi ..

DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distribution power division complex

5 hours ago
 DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for i ..

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive tra ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

6 hours ago
 Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

6 hours ago

More Stories From World