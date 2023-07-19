Putin Decides to Participate in BRICS Summit Via Online Format - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to participate in the BRICS summit via video conference format, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be present at the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the South African president's office said that Putin will not attend the upcoming BRICS summit, a joint decision has been reached on the matter.

"President Putin has decided to participate in the BRICS summit via video conference. He will fully participate in the work. Minister Lavrov will be present at the meeting," Peskov said.