Putin Declares Income of $122,500 in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared an income of 10.2 million rubles ($122,500) in 2021, which is almost 200,000 more than a year prior, according to an income statement published by the Kremlin.

Putin's declaration still lists a 77-square-meter apartment and a garage, and another apartment of 153.7 square meters with a garage space of 18 square meters currently in use, both in Russia. The president's other declared property includes two vintage GAZ M21 vehicles, a Niva vehicle and a Skif trailer.

In 2020, Putin earned 9.994 million rubles, in 2019 his income was 9.726 million rubles, and in 2018 Putin earned 8.

648 million rubles.

The earnings of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in 2021 were 18.3 million rubles, 1.5 million rubles less than previous year. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared an income of 12.6 million rubles, which is almost 2.5 million rubles more than in 2020.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev declared an income of 8.35 million rubles in 2021. In 2020, he earned 18.11 million rubles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earned 14.5 million rubles, while his wife Tatyana Navka declared an income of 218.5 million rubles.