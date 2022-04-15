UrduPoint.com

Putin Declares Income Of $122,500 In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Putin Declares Income of $122,500 in 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared an income of 10.2 million rubles ($122,500) in 2021, which is almost 200,000 more than a year prior, according to an income statement published by the Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared an income of 10.2 million rubles ($122,500) in 2021, which is almost 200,000 more than a year prior, according to an income statement published by the Kremlin.

Putin's declaration still lists a 77-square-meter apartment and a garage, and another apartment of 153.7 square meters with a garage space of 18 square meters currently in use, both in Russia. The president's other declared property includes two vintage GAZ M21 vehicles, a Niva vehicle and a Skif trailer.

In 2020, Putin earned 9.994 million rubles, in 2019 his income was 9.726 million rubles, and in 2018 Putin earned 8.

648 million rubles.

The earnings of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in 2021 were 18.3 million rubles, 1.5 million rubles less than previous year. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared an income of 12.6 million rubles, which is almost 2.5 million rubles more than in 2020.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev declared an income of 8.35 million rubles in 2021. In 2020, he earned 18.11 million rubles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earned 14.5 million rubles, while his wife Tatyana Navka declared an income of 218.5 million rubles.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vehicles Vehicle Wife Vladimir Putin 2018 2019 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Russian regulator says French radio RFI's website ..

Russian regulator says French radio RFI's website blocked

18 seconds ago
 PFA disposes of 2,160 litre tainted milk in Lahore ..

PFA disposes of 2,160 litre tainted milk in Lahore

19 seconds ago
 Over 300 People Dead, Almost 900 Injured in DPR Fr ..

Over 300 People Dead, Almost 900 Injured in DPR From April 8 to April 14 - Right ..

21 seconds ago
 Sindh cabinet decides to launch shelter for shelte ..

Sindh cabinet decides to launch shelter for shelterless plan

27 seconds ago
 Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of countr ..

Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

3 minutes ago
 Christian community set to celebrate Easter Sunday ..

Christian community set to celebrate Easter Sunday on Apr 17 with religious zest ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.