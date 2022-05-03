Putin Decrees Counter-Sanctions Against US, Allied Hostile Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree on counter-restrictions against countries that have sanctioned Moscow, ordering the government to draft the list of subjects within 10 days and banning export of Russian-made raw materials in their interest.

"In light of the actions by the United States and foreign states and international organizations that sided with it that are unfriendly and against international law, (and) aimed at illegally depriving Russian citizens and Russian legal entities of their property right and (or) limit their property right, to protect Russia's national interests ... (I hereby order) the government of the Russian Federation within 10 days: a) to approve the list of persons under sanctions," the decree read.

The decree prohibits Russian Federal and local authorities, as well as persons and organizations belonging in the Russian jurisdiction, from any dealings with sanctioned foreign persons and companies, including trade.

"I decree ... to ensure the application of the following special economic measures: ... a ban on the export of goods and (or) raw materials produced or sourced in Russia, provided that such goods and (or) raw materials are being exported for the benefit of or by sanctioned persons," the decree read.

The decree goes into effect once published and remains valid until annulled.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the US, EU member states and several countries outside the bloc rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which included airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.