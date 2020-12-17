UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Putin Deems Int'l COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates Possible, But More Study Needed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that it is possible to talk about the introduction of so-called international COVID-19 vaccination certificates, though some scientific issues need more study.

"As for international [vaccination] certificates that would allow those people who have been vaccinated to move freely, we can probably talk about this, although it is very well known, here I will not reveal any secret to you that even vaccinated people can be carriers of the virus. We should remember that. They say that now there is a type of antibodies .

.. that do not allow the virus to exist for a long time and the immune system supported by these antibodies kills the virus quickly, but this issue demands additional research. I do not know how it is now possible to obtain such a certificate," Putin said at a press conference.

The president stressed that the issue of vaccination is primarily related to the protection of one's own health.

"And, of course, to a certain extent this will be a barrier to the spread [of the virus], this is also true. Thus, the population acquires a collective immunity," Putin noted.

