Putin Defends Russia's, World's Interests In Face Of Western Leaders - Ex-EU Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:09 PM

Putin Defends Russia's, World's Interests in Face of Western Leaders - Ex-EU Lawmaker

Russian President Vladimir Putin has for many years dealt with Western countries that have been unable to come to agreements and have the illusion that they can control global affairs, and the Russian leader has shown his ability to defend the interests not only of his own country but of the entire world as well, a former member of the European Parliament, Giulietto Chiesa, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has for many years dealt with Western countries that have been unable to come to agreements and have the illusion that they can control global affairs, and the Russian leader has shown his ability to defend the interests not only of his own country but of the entire world as well, a former member of the European Parliament, Giulietto Chiesa, told Sputnik.

Sputnik has prepared a series of publications dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Vladimir Putin taking office as president. The project includes a series of interviews with Russian and foreign politicians, public figures and athletes who have known Putin for many years.

Chiesa, an Italian national, worked in Moscow for over 20 years as a correspondent for the Italian newspapers l'Unita and La Stampa. In 2004 he was elected to the European Parliament, during which time he worked in a number of parliamentary commissions and was a member of the delegation to the EU-Russia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee. In 2010, he founded the Alternativa political movement.

He told Sputnik that he had participated in meetings in which the Russian president was present but did not have a personal acquaintance with him.

"Nevertheless, I can give a short assessment ... We are still living in peace because he exists," Chiesa stated, qualifying his statement by explaining that he believed the Russian leader was the most sober and objective analyst of global politics.

The former member of the European Parliament went on to say that he believed Putin had played a hugely important role by protecting the interests of Russia and the wider world against Western states.

"For all these years, he knows who he is dealing with, and the people on the other side are not very intelligent. Therefore, a significant amount of patience and gracefulness was required. And he answered in a timely fashion, taking into account not only the interests of the Russian people, but in my opinion, the whole world, because the whole world is in danger in such a situation," Chiesa said on the sidelines of the European Russian Forum in the European Parliament.

Chiesa also remarked that he believed Putin to be a clever person, in part due to his diplomatic use of language. The Italian journalist and politician also answered with skepticism to a question of whether the relationship between Russia and Western countries could improve in the coming years.

"No, there are no prospects, you cannot agree with Western leaders. They are dangerous, not all of course, but those that have leverage to make fatal decisions. They basically think that they can control the world, as they did in the 20th century, but that is already impossible," Chiesa added.

He also said that it was difficult to believe the words of Western leaders.

"The reality is such, that history shows us some very clear things; it severely punishes those who feed on illusions. Western leaders are exactly the sort of people who do not view situations realistically, harbor illusions, and create very dangerous situations for everyone," Chiesa said.

Giulietto Chiesa was born in Acqui Terme, in northwestern Italy in 1940. He is the author of a dozen books detailing the Soviet Union and Russia, and he is the director of the independent television channel Pandora.

