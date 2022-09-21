Putin Delivers Address Dedicated to Residents of Russia, LPR, DPR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday delievered a televised address which he said was dedicated to the residents of Russia, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and other Ukrainian areas liberated from "the neo-Nazi regime."

"The topic of my speech is the situation in the Donbas region and the course of the special military operation to liberate it from the neo-Nazi regime that seized power in Ukraine in 2014 as a result of an armed coup. I am addressing all citizens of our country, people of different generations, ages and nationalities, people of our great motherland.

To all who are united by a great historical Russia, to soldiers and officers, to volunteers who are now fighting on the frontline, are deployed at combat posts, to our brothers and sisters, residents of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, and other areas liberated from the neo-Nazi regime," Putin said.

The president also said that Western countries are conducting an "aggressive policy" and trying to suppress sovereign and independent development centers to "destroy" Russia.