UrduPoint.com

Putin Delivers Address Dedicated To Residents Of Russia, LPR, DPR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Putin Delivers Address Dedicated to Residents of Russia, LPR, DPR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday delievered a televised address which he said was dedicated to the residents of Russia, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and other Ukrainian areas liberated from "the neo-Nazi regime."

"The topic of my speech is the situation in the Donbas region and the course of the special military operation to liberate it from the neo-Nazi regime that seized power in Ukraine in 2014 as a result of an armed coup. I am addressing all citizens of our country, people of different generations, ages and nationalities, people of our great motherland.

To all who are united by a great historical Russia, to soldiers and officers, to volunteers who are now fighting on the frontline, are deployed at combat posts, to our brothers and sisters, residents of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, and other areas liberated from the neo-Nazi regime," Putin said.

The president also said that Western countries are conducting an "aggressive policy" and trying to suppress sovereign and independent development centers to "destroy" Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk All From

Recent Stories

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

2 hours ago
 AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

11 hours ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

11 hours ago
 Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't I ..

Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't Impact Food, Medicine Access

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.