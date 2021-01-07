UrduPoint.com
Putin Delivers Christmas Address To Russians From Secluded Church On Lipno Island

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:16 PM

Putin Delivers Christmas Address to Russians From Secluded Church on Lipno Island

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered this year's Orthodox Christmas greetings to the people from the Saint Nicholas Church on Lipno Island near the western Russian city of Veliky Novgorod on Thursday

LIPNO ISLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered this year's Orthodox Christmas greetings to the people from the Saint Nicholas Church on Lipno Island near the western Russian city of Veliky Novgorod on Thursday.

Putin traveled to the Novgorod region on Wednesday.

"The Lord's love for people is not in that he fulfills all our asks and wishes, but in that he lets us pray for him, for us and for the hope for the best. It is this hope, and sometimes the anticipation of a miracle, that lightens our life path and supports us in the toughest of times.

Merry Christmas!" Putin said in a televised address following a church service.

In the previous two years, as well as in 2012, the Russian president delivered Orthodox Christmas public greetings from the Transfiguration Cathedral in St. Petersburg, where he had been baptized as an infant.

Putin has already visited the Lipno Saint Nicholas Church in September 2016 together with Dmitry Medvedev, who back then served as Russia's prime minister.

