Putin Demands Ban On Export Of Untrimmed Conifer, Valuable Hardwood Timber

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:27 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged on Wednesday for a complete ban on export of untrimmed conifer and valuable hardwood timber to be introduced starting 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin urged on Wednesday for a complete ban on export of untrimmed conifer and valuable hardwood timber to be introduced starting 2022.

"I request that a complete ban on export of untrimmed or rough-trimmed timber of conifer and valuable hardwood be introduced in Russia starting January 1, 2022, just like the deputy prime minister has proposed," Putin said.

The Russian president also stressed that the entire chain, from logging to manufacturing, should be absolutely transparent. According to Putin, this is necessary for eliminating loopholes and gray schemes, "getting rid of the criminal component of the forest business and securing more comfortable work for responsible enterprises."

