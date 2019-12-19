UrduPoint.com
Putin Denies Presence Of Foreign Troops In Ukraine's Donbas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:31 PM

Putin Denies Presence of Foreign Troops in Ukraine's Donbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied on Thursday the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine's eastern conflict-ridden Donbas region, when asked by a Ukrainian journalist when Russia would take its forces out of the area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin denied on Thursday the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine's eastern conflict-ridden Donbas region, when asked by a Ukrainian journalist when Russia would take its forces out of the area.

"Concerning foreign troops [in Donbas], there are no foreign troops there, there are local self defense units, including police, that are comprised of local residents," Putin said during his annual press conference.

He explained that in many parts of the world there were conflict zones where people were armed with military equipment such as tanks, and that although the people of those areas might have received the equipment from countries that supported their cause, the equipment belonged to the locals of the area.

