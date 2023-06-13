Putin Denies Russia Exerted Influence on Ukraine Prior to Special Military Operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russia did not exert any influence on Ukraine and tried to seek normal relations with Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We sincerely tried to reach an agreement (with Ukraine). It was difficult to negotiate some kind of patchwork of southeastern Ukraine with the rest of the country, but we tried in good faith," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.� � � �

The president added, however, that Russia would never tolerate what is currently happening in Ukraine.

"What is happening there (in Ukraine) now will certainly never suit us, historically speaking.

When the negotiations were held, including in Istanbul, we constantly raised this issue, and they in turn told us: 'But there is nothing neo-Nazi about us, what do you want from us?' (Russia wants) at least some relative legislative restrictions. In general, we also agreed on this during the round of negotiations before our troops were withdrawn from Kiev and after they threw all our agreements out of the window," Putin said.� �

The president added that Russia, through its special military operation, is gradually and methodically engaged in the demilitarization of Ukraine.