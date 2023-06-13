UrduPoint.com

Putin Denies Russia Exerted Influence On Ukraine Prior To Special Military Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Putin Denies Russia Exerted Influence on Ukraine Prior to Special Military Operation

Russia did not exert any influence on Ukraine and tried to seek normal relations with Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russia did not exert any influence on Ukraine and tried to seek normal relations with Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We sincerely tried to reach an agreement (with Ukraine). It was difficult to negotiate some kind of patchwork of southeastern Ukraine with the rest of the country, but we tried in good faith," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.� � � �

The president added, however, that Russia would never tolerate what is currently happening in Ukraine.

"What is happening there (in Ukraine) now will certainly never suit us, historically speaking.

When the negotiations were held, including in Istanbul, we constantly raised this issue, and they in turn told us: 'But there is nothing neo-Nazi about us, what do you want from us?' (Russia wants) at least some relative legislative restrictions. In general, we also agreed on this during the round of negotiations before our troops were withdrawn from Kiev and after they threw all our agreements out of the window," Putin said.� �

The president added that Russia, through its special military operation, is gradually and methodically engaged in the demilitarization of Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Istanbul Kiev All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Maintenance of historical Mohabat Khan Masjid top ..

Maintenance of historical Mohabat Khan Masjid top priority: Minister

6 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russia Had No Interest in Destruction o ..

Putin Says Russia Had No Interest in Destruction of Kakhovka HPP, Responsibility ..

6 minutes ago
 Dutch Intelligence Informs CIA of Kiev's Plans to ..

Dutch Intelligence Informs CIA of Kiev's Plans to Sabotage Nord Stream - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Hundreds of Media, Trump Supporters and Opponents ..

Hundreds of Media, Trump Supporters and Opponents Gather Outside of Miami Courth ..

3 minutes ago
 Jam Khan Shoro appointed as Chairman of SIDA

Jam Khan Shoro appointed as Chairman of SIDA

3 minutes ago
 SSWMB starts campaign to sensitise citizens about ..

SSWMB starts campaign to sensitise citizens about precautionary measures

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.