Putin Denies Russian Return to PACE Linked to Ukrainian Sailors

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Russia's return to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) had nothing to do with its alleged plans to free Ukrainian sailors.

Russia has returned to the assembly for the summer session after quitting over the latter's decision to strip the Russian delegation of core voting rights in 2014.

"What does PACE have to do with Ukrainian sailors?" Putin replied to reporters in Osaka who asked him to confirm whether Russia's return was linked to the release of Ukrainian sailors arrested for trespassing in the Kerch Strait last fall.

He said Russia would decide on whether to hand over to Ukraine the 22 Ukrainian sailors and two security agents who were on the three trespassing Ukrainian naval ships.

"We will decide on this calmly in a working mode. We have questions about several people detained in Ukraine. They [sailors] were just following orders, we know that, but they did break Russian laws," Putin added.