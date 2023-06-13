UrduPoint.com

Putin Denounces Agreement With Ukraine On Cooperation In Use Of Sea Of Azov, Kerch Strait

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a law on the denunciation of the Treaty Between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on Cooperation in the Use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, according to the official legal information portal.

Earlier in the month, the Russian parliament approved the legislation on the denunciation of the treaty, signed on December 24, 2003

