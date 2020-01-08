UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Deplores Escalation In Middle East At Talks With Syria's Assad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

Putin Deplores Escalation in Middle East at Talks With Syria's Assad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday pointed to a rise in tensions in the middle East as the situation in Syria took a turn for the better.

This was discussed during his visit to Damascus where the Russian president met with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad.

A video clip from the meeting was published by Assad's press office.

"We have things to discuss. I mean the ongoing situation in Syria. Unfortunately, we see that in the region it has escalated," Putin told Assad, adding that things were looking up for Syria.

"As for Syria, your efforts and our cooperation... have not just greatly improved the situation. We are in fact witnessing the restoration of Syria's statehood and integrity," Putin said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Visit Vladimir Putin Middle East From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

2 hours ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

2 hours ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

3 hours ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders removal of encro ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.