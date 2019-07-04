Putin Describes Conversation With Pope Francis as 'Warm-Hearted'

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin described the conversation with Pope Francis on Thursday as good and warm-hearted, said they discussed international issues and the spiritual aspects of relations between Russia and the Vatican.

"It was a very good and warm-hearted conversation dedicated to some issues on the international agenda, as well as on the development of bilateral relations between Russia and the Vatican, including the spiritual aspect of these relations and humanitarian ties," Putin said at a news conference following talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome.