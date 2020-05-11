Putin Describes Current Measures to Support Economy, Citizens as Unprecedented

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday described the measures to support the economy and citizens amid the COVID-19 epidemic as unprecedented.

"The measures that I have just proposed to support the citizens, the social sphere as a whole, [and] to support the economy, are absolutely unprecedented and massive in scale. I think that never in the most recent history has the state deployed so many resources to support our people and certain industries." Putin said, adding that these measures must be implemented and asked to treat this matter with utmost seriousness.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin asked Putin to help several regions withe their budgetary issues created by COVID-19.

"I would ask the government to look one more time into what budgetary expenses these measures will cause, in order to, perhaps, partially compensate the Russian territories their falling revenues," he said.

President Putin supported Sobyanin's initiative, saying that the local authorities will have to confirm their planned actions with the central government.