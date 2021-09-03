UrduPoint.com

Putin Describes Developments In Afghanistan As 'Humanitarian Catastrophe'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:10 PM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin described the situation in Afghanistan after the US troops withdrawal as a humanitarian catastrophe.

"This a catastrophe indeed. These are not just my words, this is what US analysts admit ...

If we look at the number of people who used to work for the Collective West, the United States and its allies, and are now abandoned in Afghanistan, this is a humanitarian catastrophe," Putin said on Friday at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Democracy cannot be imposed on a nation through violent methods, if people need democracy they will eventually achieve it, the Russian president emphasized.

