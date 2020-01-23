UrduPoint.com
Putin Describes Holocaust As One Of Most Shameful, Tragic Events In History

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:42 PM

Putin Describes Holocaust as One of Most Shameful, Tragic Events in History

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the Nazi crimes against Jews during the Second World War one of the most tragic and shameful events of the world history

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the Nazi crimes against Jews during the Second World War one of the most tragic and shameful events of the world history.

"The crimes committed by the Nazis, their deliberate, planned, as they called it - 'the final solution to the Jewish question', dear colleagues, is one of the most tragic and shameful pages of the modern world history," Putin said at the World Holocaust Forum in Israel.

"And we all bear responsibility to make sure that the terrible tragedies of the past war are never repeated, and that the future generations remember the horror of the Holocaust and the death camps, the siege of Leningrad," the Russian president stressed.

