MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday described opposition figure Alexei Navalny's claims of having been poisoned by Russian security services as part of an information war.

"Such planted stories are happening, there is nothing surprising about that, they have always taken place and will always take place. This is an information struggle of sorts," Putin said during an annual press conference.

"Listen, we know perfectly well what this is ... this is not some kind of investigation, this is a legalization of US special services' materials," the president added.

Putin went on to mention Navalny's alleged support from foreign intelligence agencies.

"And if it is true then it is interesting, then, of course, the special services have to monitor him. But that does not mean that it is necessary to poison him. Who cares about him?" the president said, noting that Navalny tries to boost his image, which should be done through real actions.

"You have to prove your worth with either specific actions, or specific agenda that may be realistic [enough] to be implemented in a particular country," Putin stated.