Putin Describes Russian-Chinese Border as Belt of Peace, Friendship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Moscow and Beijing have no territorial disputes and are ready to make their common border a belt of eternal peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"It is important that we register absence of any territorial claims, the two countries are ready to turn the common border into a belt of eternal peace and friendship .

.. We did much to achieve this ... We spent years on this and we achieved the necessary result that both China and Russia find acceptable," Putin said at a videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping.