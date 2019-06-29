Russia's attitude toward the LGBT community is calm and unbiased, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at a press conference at the end of the G20 summit in Japan

"We really have a very even attitude toward members of the LGBT community, a really calm, perfectly unbiased [attitude].

We have a law because of which everyone kicks us around � this is a law banning propaganda of homosexuality among minors. But listen, let us let a person grow up, become an adult and then decide who they are. Leave children alone," Putin said when asked a relevant question.