Putin Describes Russia's Attitude Toward LGBT Community As Calm, Unbiased

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:42 PM

Russia's attitude toward the LGBT community is calm and unbiased, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at a press conference at the end of the G20 summit in Japan

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russia's attitude toward the LGBT community is calm and unbiased, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at a press conference at the end of the G20 summit in Japan.

"We really have a very even attitude toward members of the LGBT community, a really calm, perfectly unbiased [attitude].

We have a law because of which everyone kicks us around � this is a law banning propaganda of homosexuality among minors. But listen, let us let a person grow up, become an adult and then decide who they are. Leave children alone," Putin said when asked a relevant question.

