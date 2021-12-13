Putin Details to Johnson Fundamental Assessments of Current Situation Around Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) During a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin detailed his principal assessments of the current situation around Ukraine to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their foreign conversation, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Like other Western leaders, Boris Johnson expressed concern about the alleged large-scale movements of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders. In this regard, Vladimir Putin detailed his fundamental assessments of the current situation around Ukraine," the statement says.

Putin gave Johnson specific examples of Kiev's destructive line to disrupt the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said.

"Attention is also drawn to the policy of discrimination against the Russian-speaking population pursued by Ukraine," the statement says.