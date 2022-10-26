Putin Did Not Congratulate New UK Prime Minister, This Is Unfriendly Country - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not send a congratulatory telegram to new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, since this country is listed as unfriendly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the former chancellor of the exchequer was elected the head of the UK ruling Conservative Party and, as such, the new prime minister for lack of other contenders. On Tuesday, King Charles III officially appointed Sunak to the post, while also asking him to form a government.

"No. You know that the UK is currently listed as an unfriendly country. So no, the (congratulatory) telegram was not sent," Peskov told reporters.