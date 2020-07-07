(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss penalties related to a massive diesel spill at an Arctic facility of Russian mining giant Nornickel with its boss, Vladimir Potanin, the president's spokesman said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss penalties related to a massive diesel spill at an Arctic facility of Russian mining giant Nornickel with its boss, Vladimir Potanin, the president's spokesman said Tuesday.

"No, as far as I know, there were no contacts between them," Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked whether Potanin had talked to Putin about a record $2 billion fine his metals company was told to pay.

Peskov said Putin was monitoring the clean-up progress. He said the president had been briefed twice on the operation, but added that fines were not in the Kremlin's purview.

Over 20,000 tonnes of fuel leaked out of a ruptured fuel tank at the Heat and Power Plant No3 in Norilsk. Nornickel says supports under it gave way due to permafrost thaw. The spill turned two Arctic rivers crimson.