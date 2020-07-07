UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Did Not Discuss Fuel Spill Fine With Nornickel's Chief - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 04:14 PM

Putin Did Not Discuss Fuel Spill Fine With Nornickel's Chief - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss penalties related to a massive diesel spill at an Arctic facility of Russian mining giant Nornickel with its boss, Vladimir Potanin, the president's spokesman said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss penalties related to a massive diesel spill at an Arctic facility of Russian mining giant Nornickel with its boss, Vladimir Potanin, the president's spokesman said Tuesday.

"No, as far as I know, there were no contacts between them," Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked whether Potanin had talked to Putin about a record $2 billion fine his metals company was told to pay.

Peskov said Putin was monitoring the clean-up progress. He said the president had been briefed twice on the operation, but added that fines were not in the Kremlin's purview.

Over 20,000 tonnes of fuel leaked out of a ruptured fuel tank at the Heat and Power Plant No3 in Norilsk. Nornickel says supports under it gave way due to permafrost thaw. The spill turned two Arctic rivers crimson.

Related Topics

Russia Company Fine Progress Vladimir Putin Norilsk Tank Billion

Recent Stories

Lootah names new COO, CFO; marks seamless transiti ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports World Marks Official Opening At Dubai ..

13 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif asks NA Speaker to form parliamenta ..

22 minutes ago

US says foreign students not allowed to stay if th ..

1 hour ago

Australia locks down millions as US struggles to c ..

1 minute ago

Russian Lawmakers Urge Turkey to Avoid Damage From ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.