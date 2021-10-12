UrduPoint.com

Putin Did Not Get Re-Vaccinated Yet - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not get COVID-19 re-vaccinated yet as he still has many antibodies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, he has not yet got re-vaccinated. He, you know, he said himself, retains very high titer of antibodies to coronavirus. And then he will follow the recommendations of the doctors," Peskov told reporters.

