UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Did Not Participate In Talks On Transporting Navalny To German Clinic - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:41 PM

Putin Did Not Participate in Talks on Transporting Navalny to German Clinic - Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not participate in talks on the transportation of opposition figure Alexey Navalny to a German clinic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not participate in talks on the transportation of opposition figure Alexey Navalny to a German clinic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"No, this is not the president's prerogative at all.

This is a doctors' decision that had to do with the patient's condition," Peskov said, when asked if the president was involved in the talks on the transportation.

According to Peskov, "there is no reason to hold international talks."

"I can only say that our relevant authorities did everything very fast, urgently in this case. All paperwork moments linked to the flight were resolved very fast," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Russia German Vladimir Putin National University All Opposition

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With US Dep ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Has No Contacts With Belarusian Opposition ..

3 minutes ago

Hyundai Heavy builds world's first LNG-powered con ..

3 minutes ago

Around 95 % Covid-19 patients in Pakistan recover

47 minutes ago

NHA to start work on 25 new road infrastructure sc ..

3 minutes ago

Govt taking significant steps for combating climat ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.