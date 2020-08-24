Putin Did Not Participate in Talks on Transporting Navalny to German Clinic - Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not participate in talks on the transportation of opposition figure Alexey Navalny to a German clinic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not participate in talks on the transportation of opposition figure Alexey Navalny to a German clinic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"No, this is not the president's prerogative at all.

This is a doctors' decision that had to do with the patient's condition," Peskov said, when asked if the president was involved in the talks on the transportation.

According to Peskov, "there is no reason to hold international talks."

"I can only say that our relevant authorities did everything very fast, urgently in this case. All paperwork moments linked to the flight were resolved very fast," the spokesman added.