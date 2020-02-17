UrduPoint.com
Putin Did Not Send Russian Troops To Libya - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

Putin Did Not Send Russian Troops to Libya - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not send any troops to Libya, there have been no decrees about that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not send any troops to Libya, there have been no decrees about that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Journalists asked the Kremlin spokesman if Putin had sent troops to Libya because of reports about a recent burial of a Russian soldier who allegedly died in Libya.

"No, Vladimir Putin, as the commander-in-chief of the Russian Armed Forces, did not send troops to Libya, did not issue any decrees about that," Peskov told reporters.

When asked for explanation of fatalities, Peskov said, "There are no Russian troops in Libya."

