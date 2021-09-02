Putin Did Not Talk to Ghani Since He Left Afghanistan - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not talk to ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani since the latter left his country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not talk to ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani since the latter left his country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Ghani stepped down in August and left the country to prevent further violence after the power seizure by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia).