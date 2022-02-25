(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not watch US President Joe Biden's speech on sanctions against Russia but was briefed on its contents in writing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Biden announced new sanctions on Thursday.

"The president did not watch (Biden's address), but he was, of course, briefed about it in writing," Peskov said.