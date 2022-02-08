(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin disagreed with the position of French leader Emmanuel Macron that Russia violated the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"Not quite so. Or completely wrong," Putin said at a press conference following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Why did the Western countries support the (2014) coup (in Ukraine)?.. initially, power was seized by force, by means of weapons, with blood. Under these conditions, we were forced to simply protect people who lived in Crimea," Putin said.