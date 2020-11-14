Putin Discuss With Aliyev, Pashinyan Implementation of Karabakh Agreements - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com
Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan practical aspects of the implementation of agreements on the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region during phone talks, the Kremlin said on Saturday

"During regular telephone talks of the Russian President Vladimir Putin with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements recorded in the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9 were discussed. The sides expressed satisfaction with the fact that the ceasefire is being respected, and the situation on the contact line is quite calm," the Kremlin said.

