UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Discussed Berlin Conference On Libya With Russia's Security Council - Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:19 PM

Putin Discussed Berlin Conference on Libya With Russia's Security Council - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of Russia's Security Council, and discussed the Berlin conference on Libya and his bilateral contacts during the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of Russia's Security Council, and discussed the Berlin conference on Libya and his bilateral contacts during the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

"Today, President Putin held a briefing with permanent members of the [Russian] Security Council. [Prime Minister Mikhail] Mishustin...

[former Prime Minister Dmitry] Medvedev... [Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai] Patrushev attended the meeting," Peskov said.

The sides traditionally discussed urgent issues of the country's socio-economic development.

"President Putin also informed the meeting participants about his participation in yesterday's international conference on Libya in Berlin, as well as about a number of bilateral contacts that the head of state had on the sidelines of the conference," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Berlin Vladimir Putin Libya

Recent Stories

Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup ann ..

1 minute ago

Proper economic direction demanded for national de ..

10 minutes ago

Rupee sheds Rs 0.03 against dollar in interbank

17 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) simplifying pro ..

19 seconds ago

‘UAE’s 5-year tourist visa to add stability to ..

25 minutes ago

SARS-like virus spreads in China, reaches another ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.