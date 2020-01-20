(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of Russia's Security Council, and discussed the Berlin conference on Libya and his bilateral contacts during the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

"Today, President Putin held a briefing with permanent members of the [Russian] Security Council. [Prime Minister Mikhail] Mishustin...

[former Prime Minister Dmitry] Medvedev... [Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai] Patrushev attended the meeting," Peskov said.

The sides traditionally discussed urgent issues of the country's socio-economic development.

"President Putin also informed the meeting participants about his participation in yesterday's international conference on Libya in Berlin, as well as about a number of bilateral contacts that the head of state had on the sidelines of the conference," Peskov said.