Putin Discussed With Finnish President Arms Control, Pandemic Response - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed by phone with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto arms control and cooperation in countering the spread of the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"They discussed bilateral relations with an emphasis on cooperation in countering the coronavirus," he said.

"The leaders exchanged views on security and stability issues on the continent in the context of arms control," Peskov added.

According to Peskov, "the president of Finland also raised the issue of the Russian blogger, who is now in a pre-trial detention center in Moscow."

Earlier, Niinisto's press service said that during the phone conversation, which took place at the initiative of Finland, the leaders discussed arms control issues and the situation with Alexey Navalny.

