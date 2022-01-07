UrduPoint.com

Putin Discussed With Kazakh President Joint Efforts To Combat Int'l Terrorism - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Putin Discussed With Kazakh President Joint Efforts to Combat Int'l Terrorism - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a number of phone calls on Thursday and Friday with leaders of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), including Kazakh President Kassyn-Jomart Tokayev, to discuss the situation in the country and joint efforts to counter international terrorism and ensure order in Kazakhstan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a number of phone calls on Thursday and Friday with leaders of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), including Kazakh President Kassyn-Jomart Tokayev, to discuss the situation in the country and joint efforts to counter international terrorism and ensure order in Kazakhstan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Yesterday and today, President Putin held a range of telephone conversations with the leaders of the CSTO member countries.

Talks were held with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, as well as with the Armenian Prime Minister," Peskov told reporters.

The Russian leader also "spoke over the phone with the Kazakh President several times," according to the spokesman.

"The situation in Kazakhstan and joint actions as part of the CSTO mandate to combat international terrorism and to ensure order and security of the Kazakh citizens were discussed," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Six new judges appointed in AJK High Court

Six new judges appointed in AJK High Court

2 minutes ago
 Tax on sugary drinks damaging health to generate R ..

Tax on sugary drinks damaging health to generate Rs 57 bln revenue: Experts

2 minutes ago
 'Students must play constructive role in performan ..

'Students must play constructive role in performance of social responsibilities' ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Table Tennis Academy honor new national TT Cham ..

KP Table Tennis Academy honor new national TT Champion Fahad, Ummam

2 minutes ago
 36 beggars taken into custody

36 beggars taken into custody

2 minutes ago
 National security cannot be defined solely in term ..

National security cannot be defined solely in terms of military might: Mushahid

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.