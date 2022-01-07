(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a number of phone calls on Thursday and Friday with leaders of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), including Kazakh President Kassyn-Jomart Tokayev, to discuss the situation in the country and joint efforts to counter international terrorism and ensure order in Kazakhstan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a number of phone calls on Thursday and Friday with leaders of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), including Kazakh President Kassyn-Jomart Tokayev, to discuss the situation in the country and joint efforts to counter international terrorism and ensure order in Kazakhstan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Yesterday and today, President Putin held a range of telephone conversations with the leaders of the CSTO member countries.

Talks were held with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, as well as with the Armenian Prime Minister," Peskov told reporters.

The Russian leader also "spoke over the phone with the Kazakh President several times," according to the spokesman.

"The situation in Kazakhstan and joint actions as part of the CSTO mandate to combat international terrorism and to ensure order and security of the Kazakh citizens were discussed," Peskov said.