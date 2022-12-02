UrduPoint.com

Putin Discussed With Russian Security Council Training Of Personnel To Ensure IT Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Putin Discussed With Russian Security Council Training of Personnel to Ensure IT Security

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed at an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council on Friday the training of personnel to ensure the country's information security, as well as social, economic and international issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed at an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council on Friday the training of personnel to ensure the country's information security, as well as social, economic and international issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin held an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council. The topic of personnel training to ensure the information security of the Russian Federation was considered as the main issue," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, issues of the country's social-economic development and international issues were discussed at the meeting as well.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Finance Minister appreciates role of ASF in securi ..

Finance Minister appreciates role of ASF in securing country's airports

1 minute ago
 President strongly condemns attack on Pak envoy in ..

President strongly condemns attack on Pak envoy in Kabul

1 minute ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of senior anchorperso ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of senior anchorperson's mother

1 minute ago
 Pak-Turk friendship is time-tested: Dr Yasmin

Pak-Turk friendship is time-tested: Dr Yasmin

2 hours ago
 Pakistan hopes Afghanistan to respect promises of ..

Pakistan hopes Afghanistan to respect promises of action against TTP, other terr ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.