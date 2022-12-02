Putin Discussed With Russian Security Council Training of Personnel to Ensure IT Security

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed at an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council on Friday the training of personnel to ensure the country's information security, as well as social, economic and international issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed at an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council on Friday the training of personnel to ensure the country's information security, as well as social, economic and international issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin held an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council. The topic of personnel training to ensure the information security of the Russian Federation was considered as the main issue," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, issues of the country's social-economic development and international issues were discussed at the meeting as well.