Putin Discusses Anti-Terrorist Protection Of Objects At Russian Security Council Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to discuss anti-terrorist protection of objects under the jurisdiction of law enforcement agencies at an operational meeting with members of Russia's Security Council.
"Today we have one, but very important question ” measures for anti-terrorist protection of objects under the jurisdiction of law enforcement agencies," Putin said.