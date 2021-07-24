Putin Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With President of Kazakhstan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday discussed regional issues and bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Nur-Sultan with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kremlin said.

"Today, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The leaders had a friendly discussion on the current issues related to developing the bilateral cooperation, as well as on certain regional issues," the Kremlin said in a statement.