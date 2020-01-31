Putin Discusses Coronavirus Threat With Russian Security Council - Kremlin Spokesman

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a briefing with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council, informing participants about the Israeli authorities' vision of US initiatives for middle East settlement, and exchanging views on the coronavirus threat, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

"The current issues of the socio-economic agenda were discussed. Putin informed the meeting participants about the contacts with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the day before, in particular, the Israeli side's vision of the recent US initiatives on Middle East settlement," Peskov said.

"The meeting participants also continued to exchange views on the situation associated with the threat of coronavirus," he said.