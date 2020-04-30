UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Discusses COVID-19, Libya With Russian Security Council - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:35 AM

Putin Discusses COVID-19, Libya with Russian Security Council - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country's security council discussed the coronavirus pandemic and several international issues, including the situation in Libya, presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country's security council discussed the coronavirus pandemic and several international issues, including the situation in Libya, presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Wednesday.

"There was an extensive exchange of opinions about the coronavirus response with a focus on the situation in those Russian regions where the number of infections has been growing faster in the last few days," Peskov said.

"During the discussion of international issues, the most topical regional conflicts were touched upon Libya, in particular," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Vladimir Putin Libya Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

26 minutes ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

2 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

2 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

2 hours ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.