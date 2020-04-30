Putin Discusses COVID-19, Libya with Russian Security Council - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country's security council discussed the coronavirus pandemic and several international issues, including the situation in Libya, presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country's security council discussed the coronavirus pandemic and several international issues, including the situation in Libya, presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Wednesday.

"There was an extensive exchange of opinions about the coronavirus response with a focus on the situation in those Russian regions where the number of infections has been growing faster in the last few days," Peskov said.

"During the discussion of international issues, the most topical regional conflicts were touched upon Libya, in particular," Peskov said.