Putin Discusses COVID-19 Over Phone With Turkmenistan's President - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus with the President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Kremlin informed on Tuesday.

"During the conversation, Vladimir Putin extended his warm greetings to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his birthday.

The presidents discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, focusing on trade and economic cooperation and joint efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus," the Kremlin said.

The leaders reaffirmed their mutual resolve to continue promoting the development of bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan.

According to the Kremlin, Putin said in his message of greetings to Berdimuhamedov that the strategic partnership was in the interests of stability and security in Central Asia and the Caspian region.

