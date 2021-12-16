Putin Discusses Energy Issues With Mongolian Counterpart

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he discussed energy issues with his Mongolian counterpart, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, adding that Russian companies are interested in working there

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he discussed energy issues with his Mongolian counterpart, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, adding that Russian companies are interested in working there.

"Russian energy companies are interested in working on the domestic Mongolian market for fuels and lubricants and expanding their presence," Putin told a press conference after his meeting with Khurelsukh.

Putin also said that technical and economic evaluation of the gas pipeline transit from Russia via Mongolia to China "will be ready in few weeks."

In addition, Putin mentioned that Khurelsukh held meetings with the Russian prime minister, speakers of both chambers of the parliament and leadership of the security council during his visit to Russia.