MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in prone talks on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel the recent escalation of tensions in Syria's Idlib, stressing the need for efficient measures aimed at neutralizing the terror threat in the war-torn country, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The leaders paid particular attention to resolving the Syrian crisis in the context of the sharp deterioration of the situation in Idlib as a result of aggressive actions by extremist groups against the Syrian government forces and civilians," the press service said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin stressed the need for effective measures to neutralize the terrorist threat while respecting the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement said.

According to the statement, Merkel and Macron expressed readiness to facilitate efforts aimed at de-escalation in northwestern Syria.