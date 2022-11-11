Putin Discusses Food Security With CAR President, Confirms Russia Ready to Supply

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera on Friday to discuss food security in Africa and Russia's readiness to supply agricultural products and fertilizers.

"In an exchange of views on the issue of food security, Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to contribute to the provision of agricultural products and fertilizers to the African countries," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Both leaders express their intention to enhance political, trade and economic cooperation, including on fuel and energy.