Putin Discusses G20 Work With Indonesian President - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday, the Kremlin said, adding that the leaders discussed the work of G20.

"(They) discussed the issues of Russian-Indonesian cooperation, and, given Jakarta's presidency in the G20 (this year), various aspects of the activities of this (group) .

.. The leaders agreed on further contacts," the Kremlin said in a statement.

At the request of the Indonesian president, Putin outlined Russian assessment of the situation in Ukraine during the ongoing military operation.