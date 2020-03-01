Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Macron - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed the escalation of tensions in the Syrian region of Idlib, during a phone call on Saturday, the Kremlin said.

"They continued their opinion exchange on Syria, with a focus on the escalation of tensions in Idlib.

Vladimir Putin informed the French president about ongoing measures to fight terrorists in northwestern Syria. They also touched on the humanitarian situation in this region," the press release reads.

The Russian leader said he wanted to have substantive talks on all crucial aspects of the Syrian settlement process with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two are scheduled to meet in Moscow in the coming days.