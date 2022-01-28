Putin Discusses Issue Of Russians Detained In Belarus In Talks With Lukashenko - Kremlin
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin raises the issue of Russians detained in Belarus in talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, this topic is not ignored, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Of course, no one passes over this in silence," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the presidents discuss the matter.