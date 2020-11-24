UrduPoint.com
Putin Discusses Karabakh Ceasefire With Aliyev, Pashinyan - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the ceasefire in Karabakh in two separate phone calls with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyaev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"The conditions of the work of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh and further steps to help the local residents were discussed, as well as the economic cooperation and ways to unblock the transport infrastructure in the region," the Kremlin said.

Putin has also discussed with both leaders the results of a visit of a Russian delegation to Baku and Yerevan, which took place last week, and the implementation of the statement on ceasefire, which Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan made public on November 9.

