Putin Discusses Karabakh In Phone Talks With Aliyev, Pashinyan - Kremlin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, they discussed the situation in Karabakh, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.
"On November 1 and November 2, respectively, Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone conversations with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The issues of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were thoroughly discussed," the statement says.