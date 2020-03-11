UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Discusses Normandy Four Interparliamentary Dialogue With Medvedchuk, Volodin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Putin Discusses Normandy Four Interparliamentary Dialogue with Medvedchuk, Volodin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform ” For Life party, and Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Medvedchuk proposed last December launching a dialogue between the parliaments of the Normandy Four countries.

"I think it's a good idea," Putin said at the beginning of the meeting in the Kremlin.

