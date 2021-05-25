UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Discusses Russia-China Relations With Top Chinese Official - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:28 PM

Putin Discusses Russia-China Relations With Top Chinese Official - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Russia-China relations with Yang Jiechi, a member of the politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, in a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Russia-China relations with Yang Jiechi, a member of the politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, in a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Jiechi has arrived in Russia for a working visit.

"The issues of further development of Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction were discussed. The important role of the treaty on good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation between Russia and China, the 20th anniversary of which is celebrated this year, was emphasized," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

COVID-19 forcing organisations to focus on digital ..

20 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler restructures Urban Planning Council

15 minutes ago

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

30 minutes ago

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine 100% Effective i ..

15 minutes ago

OSCE to Discuss Ryanair Incident on Permanent Coun ..

15 minutes ago

Met office predicts hot, dry weather likely to per ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.