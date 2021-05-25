Putin Discusses Russia-China Relations With Top Chinese Official - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Russia-China relations with Yang Jiechi, a member of the politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, in a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Jiechi has arrived in Russia for a working visit.

"The issues of further development of Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction were discussed. The important role of the treaty on good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation between Russia and China, the 20th anniversary of which is celebrated this year, was emphasized," the Kremlin said in a statement.