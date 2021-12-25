Putin Discusses Russian Gas Exports With Serbia's President - Kremlin
Sat 25th December 2021
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, in which special emphasis was put on the issue of Russian gas exports to Serbia, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
"A special attention was paid to the topic of the supplies of Russian natural gas to Serbia," the Kremlin said in a statement.